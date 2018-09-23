Dialogue not war is course to peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Responding to Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat statement, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and has played unparalleled role as forces of peace in the region.

“We are on a positive trajectory of peace and stability after having gone through efforts over the last two decades. We understand value of peace and shall not allow it to be reversed,” said DG ISPR.

Rejecting allegations of mutilating body of Indian BSF soldier he said, “We are professional force and can never undertake such nonprofessional action against any soldier.

“We believe in coexistence and peace, however any misadventure shall be effectively responded,” DG ISPR said.

“War is never a solution to any problem. Pakistan has always positively responded to all peace initiatives. It’s India which backs out from dialogue. For peace dialogue is the best course. This we always offer from position of strength not weakness,” DG ISPR said.

“As stated by government, Indian government is under criticism internally from opposition on various corruption scams and failure of economic agenda. Such statements are attempts to divert domestic narrative towards Pakistan,” DG ISPR referred while commenting on Indian war mongering.