RTI law to be enacted in Punjab soon: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Saturday said that law on the Right to Information (RTI) would be enacted soon at the Punjab Assembly.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, the minister, who was elected MPA from Rawalpindi, said that the new law would be comparatively better than that was legislated and implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during previous government of PTI.

Chohan announced that a cultural programme under the title of ‘Voice of Punjab’ would soon be organised with the help of Cultural Wing of PTI. He explained that music programmes would be organised in four cities, namely Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan, where new singers would be invited to perform.

The minister also noted that Alhamra Arts Lahore would soon make drama on the life of Sepoy Maqbool Husain, which would be screened at various arts councils throughout the province. Husain had braved brutalities at the hands of Indian authorities but declined to reveal secrets even his tongue was cut off. He remained in Indian jails for 40 years and was free in 2005. He breathed his last in August.