FIA freezes 19 bank accounts of Omni Group

KARACHI: At least 19 accounts of Omni Group have been frozen by three different banks on Saturday on directions of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in probe pertaining to money laundering through spurious bank accounts.

As per details garnered cash over Rs330 million has been stashed in these frozen accounts. Following FIA’s order National Bank, Summit Bank and Sindh Bank have frozen accounts of the conglomerate.

On the other hand Omni Group has moved court against FIA’s order in a bid to reopen the accounts. The court has summoned reply from FIA whereas notice has been issued to prosecutor of FIA in this regard. According to FIA 29 accounts were opened in the name of seven people including a woman. The agency said that 18 to 19 of the fake accounts were opened in the Summit Bank alone.