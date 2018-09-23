PM to pull country out of crises: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking measures to handle the challenges facing the country.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that the masses have got fed up with the politicians who plundered the country during their rule.

Awami National Party (ANP) activist Mian Sadaqat Ali Shah Kakakhel announced joining PTI on the occasion.

He said that people have now become conscious of their rights, that is why they gave another chance to PTI to form government in the provinces and at the centre.

He added the federal government was taking measures to encourage investment in the country and to strengthen the country’s economy.

He further said that political opponents could not defeat the PTI in the PK-64 by-election despite forming an alliance.

MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel and Liaquat Khattak, candidate for PK-64, were also present on the occasion.