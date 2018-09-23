Suspects held in Lakki search

LAKKI MARWAT: The police and security forces captured several suspects during a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakki city.

Lakki Marwat sub-divisional police officer Azmat Khan told reporters the operation was launched after receiving credible information about the presence of miscreants and wanted men in rural areas close to the urban locality. He said that the law enforcers raided the hideouts of hardened criminals and proclaimed offenders in Dallokhel, Abakhel, Achukhel and other villages and hamlets and arrested seven suspects.

“The wanted men had left the places before raiding party reached there for their arrest,” he said, adding that the police with the help of security forces carried out successful actions against outlaws during the first 10 days of Muharram which helped maintaining peace and harmony on Yaum-e-Ashur.