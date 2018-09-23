Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

National

AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afghanistan to join CPEC soon: minister

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said on Saturday that Pakistan wanted friendly relations with all neighbours particularly Afghanistan.

He said he recently met the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad and offered him to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said it would benefit the war-torn country.

In an interview with The News, Noorul Haq Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision was to cement relations with all the neighbours.

He said Afghanistan and Pakistan shared common religion, culture and traditions.

Noorul Haq Qadri said he met the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad last week and discussed bilateral issues with him. He said all facilities would be provided to Afghan citizens travelling to Pakistan.

He said Afghanistan would soon officially announce joining CPEC.

“Afghanistan has put some conditions before joining CPEC that would soon be resolved at the government level,” he added.

He said Pakistan offered Afghanistan to build rail and roads inside Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan would be connected to Europe through rail track in Afghanistan.

The minister said Torkham border was regaining its importance as a business hub and would be a modern dry port for Afghanistan and other countries.

He said PTI-led government was aware of the miseries of businessmen, shopkeepers and custom clearance agents at Torkham border town.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Kabul to restore cordial relations with Afghanistan, he added.

Noorul Haq Qadri said the government was working to restore business ties with Afghanistan besides extending free trade with Russia and Europe. “I am optimistic that Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia would soon join CPEC that is in the best interest of Pakistan,” Qadri said.

He said work was underway to reconstruct the damaged infrastructure in Khyber tribal district.

The minister said in the first three-month phase the government was working to merge Fata Education and Health departments with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the merger process would take five years to complete.

To a question, Noorul Haq Qadri said he was planning to start water supply projects for the people of his constituency.

He added that he would first complete the already approved water supply projects in Landikotal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report