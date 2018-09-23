US hopes Pak-India talks soon

WASHINGTON: United States has hailed Pakistan's efforts to resume engagement with India albeit New Delhi called off any such efforts.

Answering a question regarding any prospects of talks between Pakistan and India, the State Department spokesperson on Thursday called it a "terrific news for the Indians and Pakistanis to be able to sit down and have a conversation together."

Heather Nauert, the spokesperson during the media briefing said, "We saw the reports about the positive messages being exchanged between Prime Minister Khan and also Prime Minister Modi, and we hope that the conditions will be set for a good, strong relationship, a good, strong bilateral relationship in the future."

Pakistan had reached out to New Delhi offering resumptions of talks between the two countries starting from a meet up of their respective foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week.

New Delhi first agreed to the offer of meeting at the UN, but had also stressed that the meet up would not mean resumption of dialogue. Within 24 hours, India called off the talks accusing Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan of "evil designs."

"The true face of Imran Khan has been exposed in his first few months in office," said Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, adding that talks under such a situation was "meaningless."