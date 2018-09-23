Two militants killed in Bajaur

KHAR: The security forces on Saturday killed two militants, including a deputy commander of the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Ghat Agra area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur tribal district.

Official sources said the security forces killed the TTP deputy commander, who was wearing a suicide vest and another militant in the action. The identity of the other slain militant was not disclosed.

The slain TTP commander belonging to Dawargai area in Loyee Mamond tehsil was wanted for his involvement in exploding bombs in houses and demanding extortion money from the local people.