Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Share

July 25 elections not rigged: Arshad

CHARSADDA: Former provincial minister and ex-district president of Awami National Party (ANP) Barrister Arshad Abdullah on Saturday said that the July 25 general elections had not been rigged.

“I witnessed no rigging in the elections. The allegations of rigging in polls and support to Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen were the wrong decision of ANP,” he told a group of journalists here.

Arshad Abdullah, who quit ANP as district president recently, said the people had rejected hereditary politics. “I visited several polling stations as ANP district president. I didn’t see any rigging in the election process,” he said, adding, no polling agent of the party complaint about non-availability of the form 45.

He also alleged that his party did not follow merit in awarding tickets. “We tried our best to convince people to vote for ANP but to no avail,” he added.

He added that he had serious reservations about party’s stance on different issues. “I didn’t quit the party ahead of elections as it was against Pakhtun traditions,” he said.

“The PTI leadership had contacted me ahead of the elections but declined the offer keeping in view the Pakhtun traditions,” he added.

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial 'Romeo weds Heer'

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China's Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report