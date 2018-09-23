July 25 elections not rigged: Arshad

CHARSADDA: Former provincial minister and ex-district president of Awami National Party (ANP) Barrister Arshad Abdullah on Saturday said that the July 25 general elections had not been rigged.

“I witnessed no rigging in the elections. The allegations of rigging in polls and support to Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen were the wrong decision of ANP,” he told a group of journalists here.

Arshad Abdullah, who quit ANP as district president recently, said the people had rejected hereditary politics. “I visited several polling stations as ANP district president. I didn’t see any rigging in the election process,” he said, adding, no polling agent of the party complaint about non-availability of the form 45.

He also alleged that his party did not follow merit in awarding tickets. “We tried our best to convince people to vote for ANP but to no avail,” he added.

He added that he had serious reservations about party’s stance on different issues. “I didn’t quit the party ahead of elections as it was against Pakhtun traditions,” he said.

“The PTI leadership had contacted me ahead of the elections but declined the offer keeping in view the Pakhtun traditions,” he added.