Villagers block road to protest water shortage

BISHAM: The dwellers of Donai, Chechlo, and Karwara villages on Saturday took out protest rally against Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) and provincial government for constructing Karora dam on Khan Khawar that caused serious water shortage in the areas.

Carrying banners inscribed with derogatory remarks against the Pedo and government, the protesters had blocked the Bisham-Swat highway for nearly two hours.

Addressing the protesters, PTI activist Nisar Khan, Islam Zada, Muhammad Ali and others said that the provincial government had constructed 11.80 megawatts Khan Khawar Hydropower project, which caused serious water shortage in the Raniyal union council.

They said that water of Khan Khwar had been diverted through the head-race tunnel at Kuz Kana that caused water shortage in the areas.

They asked the government to arrange separate water schemes for the residents of Donai area as they were being forced to fetch water from far-flung areas.