Sun September 23, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2018

Journalists condemn colleague’s manhandling by Shergarh policemen

PESHAWAR: The journalist community has expressed anger over manhandling of a Geo TV reporter by officials of Shergarh Police Station in Mardan district.

They said the journalist had visited the police station to ask about the illegal custody of a local person.

In a statement, Khyber Union of Journalists President Saiful Islam Saifi demanded an impartial inquiry of the police high-handedness and torture on the reporter Aftab Ahmad.

He said that Aftab Ahmad went to Shergarh Police Station where brother of his driver Fazlur Rehman was taken into illegal custody.

He said the police demanded Rs100,000 from the family of the arrested person as a bribe for his release and the family had already paid Rs40,000. The brother of the arrested man later asked Aftab Ahmad for help as policemen had kept his brother in illegal custody for many days and were not producing him in the court.

According to Aftab Ahmad, when he went to police station without introducing himself the cops demanded another Rs50,000. He said he brought this into the notice of the district police officer.

The DPO tasked Deputy Superintendent of Police Usman Tipu to probe the incident. In the meanwhile, Ajab Khan, station house officer of Shergarh Police Station, and his guards got infuriated and tortured the journalist when they came to know he had recorded the conversation in which the policemen were demanding bribe. The cops were also angry that Aftab Ahmad had brought the issue to the notice of the senior officials.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police has constituted a two-member inquiry committee comprising DIG Inquiries Dr Abid and Director Public Relations Waqar Ahmad to probe the incident. The DPO Mardan has sent the policemen who manhandled Aftab Ahmad to the quarter-guard.

Comments

