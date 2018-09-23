Houses set ablaze over land dispute

ByOur correspondent

MANSEHRA: The Akazai and Gujjar tribes have set ablaze over two dozen houses of each other over the land dispute in Torghar district.

“We have convened a grand jirga on September 25 in order to defuse the prevailing tension between two major tribes. The deputy commissioner and district police officer will also attend the jirga,” District Nazim Dilroz Khan told reporters on Saturday.

He said that both tribes had agreed not to cultivate or harvest crops in disputed piece of land stretched over a wide area in the district but the Gujjar tribes violated the mutually agreed accord and cut grass from the disputed land and Akazai tribe set their houses ablaze.

“In retaliation, the Gujjars also set ablaze houses of Akazai compelling police to lodge first information report against both tribes,” said Dilroz Khan.

He added that winter houses of both tribes were set ablaze in Khane Lari and Chuar area of district as no causality is reported from both sides.

“Thanks God, nobody is killed in fire on both sides but in order to bury this dispute permanently grand jirga would be called by all five tribes settled in district since centuries,” said Dilroz Khan. He added that the deputy commissioner and district police officer would also attend jirga along with elders of five major tribes in the district.

President of Pakistan in 2011 had given Torghar a status of a settled district from a tribal belt of Mansehra district but the jirga system is still considered as key to decide major judicial issues.

Seven students injured in Kaghan accident: Seven students sustained injuries when a wagon skidded off the road and fell into ravine in Khania area of Kaghan on Saturday.

The students of IMC College, Peshawar, were on study tour to Kagan valley when the accident happened.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Balakot from where they were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.

According to doctors, condition of two of the injured students was stated to be critical.

In another incident occurred in Paris area of Kaghan valley, eight tourists were injured when a jeep plunged into ravine.

The local rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to civil hospital in Balakot.