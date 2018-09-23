Misspelling pointed out in postage stamp depicting Burhan Wani

PESHAWAR: The ever vigilant physician Professor Dr Alaf Khan has pointed out a glaring mistake as to how the government misspelled the word “innocent” in the new postage stamp issued in memory of late Kashmiri freedom-fighter Burhan Wani.

The word “innocent” was spelled wrong as “inocent” in the postage stamp.

“Is there no one in the federal government who can spell the word innocent correctly? The postage stamp has inocent on it. The Minister concerned ought to be sent home,” is how the now retired Dr Alaf Khan pointed out the mistake in a note sent to The News. The noted physician was angry how such a mistake occurred and suggested sacking the minister concerned.

The special postage stamp honouring the young Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani and describing him as “freedom icon” was issued along with 19 other Kashmir-related stamps by Pakistan Post on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day.

The other postage stamps depict victims of atrocities by government forces in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They include a lady Insha, who went completely blind after being hit in the eyes by Indian soldiers with pellet guns, Farooq Dar who was used as a human shield by Indian troops by parading him on the top of a military jeep, half widows, mass graves, etc. All postage stamps are priced Rs8 a piece.

The postage stamp depicting Burhan Wani and his two colleagues has annoyed the Indian government, which used it as one of the reasons it was withdrawing from its commitment for a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the forthcoming UN General Assembly session in New York. Only a day earlier, India had conveyed to Pakistan that its Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj would meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York.

The other reason India cited for cancelling the meeting was the recent attacks on its security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.