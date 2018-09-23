Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Top Story

September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Will oppose Kalabagh Dam even if someone invokes Article 6, says Asfandyar

LAHORE: ANP chief Asfandyar Wali on Saturday said they would oppose the Kalabagh Dam even if someone wanted to trigger Article 6.

Asfandyar, who could not attend funeral of Begum Kulsoom as he was abroad, visited Jati Umra to offer condolence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the sad demise of his wife. He paid rich tributes to Begum Kulsoom for her struggle against dictatorship and said only a few women in Pakistan had fought against dictatorship and she was one of them.

Talking to media after meeting Nawaz, he made it clear that they were not against dams, but there was a difference between a dam and the Kalabagh Dam. Asfandyar asked to pray for an end to the civil-military tension and said they stood for transfer of powers along with the transfer of government. He would not ever become prime minister without having authority, the ANP leader remarked.

Asfandyar said giving nationality to the Afghans was their demand. He noted that those crossing the eastern borders were not only given nationality but also the government; however, it wasn’t the case with others from across the western borders despite giving hundreds of thousands of lives and became a fodder in the United States’ war.

The ANP chief said existence of PML-N and Nawaz was essential for a strong democracy, adding that it would be an unfortunate thing for Pakistan, if Nawaz did not have a role in politics.

Asfandyar said he did not accept Imran Khan as prime minister, as he was a selected prime minister, not elected.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report