Will oppose Kalabagh Dam even if someone invokes Article 6, says Asfandyar

LAHORE: ANP chief Asfandyar Wali on Saturday said they would oppose the Kalabagh Dam even if someone wanted to trigger Article 6.

Asfandyar, who could not attend funeral of Begum Kulsoom as he was abroad, visited Jati Umra to offer condolence to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the sad demise of his wife. He paid rich tributes to Begum Kulsoom for her struggle against dictatorship and said only a few women in Pakistan had fought against dictatorship and she was one of them.

Talking to media after meeting Nawaz, he made it clear that they were not against dams, but there was a difference between a dam and the Kalabagh Dam. Asfandyar asked to pray for an end to the civil-military tension and said they stood for transfer of powers along with the transfer of government. He would not ever become prime minister without having authority, the ANP leader remarked.

Asfandyar said giving nationality to the Afghans was their demand. He noted that those crossing the eastern borders were not only given nationality but also the government; however, it wasn’t the case with others from across the western borders despite giving hundreds of thousands of lives and became a fodder in the United States’ war.

The ANP chief said existence of PML-N and Nawaz was essential for a strong democracy, adding that it would be an unfortunate thing for Pakistan, if Nawaz did not have a role in politics.

Asfandyar said he did not accept Imran Khan as prime minister, as he was a selected prime minister, not elected.