Rape attempt case: YDA boycotts OPDs across Punjab

LAHORE: Young Doctors Association (YDA) Saturday observed strike across Punjab against alleged harassment incident in Rahim Yar Khan's Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The YDA closed Out Patients Departments (OPDs) in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities in the province against the incident. The association announced continuing protest till doctors protection bill was passed.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid suspended hospital's principal and medical superintendent for their lack of competence after an incident of sexual assault on a lady doctor took place on the hospital's premises.

Our correspondents add: In Bahawalpur on the call of the YDA Punjab, young doctors of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahimyar Khan observed strike on Saturday. The doctors observed the strike to register their protest against the alleged rape attempt on a lady doctor by a sweeper in the emergency ward of the SZH Rahimyar Khan. The doctors of the SZH Rahimyar Khan after observing the strike also staged a demonstration and staged a sit-in outside the principal office. Likewise, the BVH doctors also observed the strike after wearing black ribbon on their shoulders and demanded complete inquiry of the incident. Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ayub Khan and BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Azizur Rehman assured the doctors that their all just demands would be accepted.

Meanwhile, while talking to The News, BVH MS Dr Azizur Rehman said that after the SZH Rahimyar Khan’s unfortunate incident, security measures for doctors and nurses had been beefed up particularly for female doctors during the night hours.

MULTAN: Doctors and paramedical staff on Saturday observed a complete strike at the Nishtar Hospital against the alleged rape attempt on a lady doctor by a sweeper at Sheikh Zayed Medical College and Hospital Rahimyar Khan. The protesters closed the OPD and held a protest meeting in front of the hospital’s main gate on the appeal of the Pakistan Medical Association. The PMA members led by PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf observed the complete strike and closed the OPD as a protest and demanded stern action against the accused. Speaking on the occasion PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf expressed his concern over the incident and said that the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault the doctor. He demanded the hospital administration take measures to ensure the safety of female medical staff.

Meanwhile, the Health authorities told The News that the Punjab Healthcare and Medical Education Department had constituted a three-member committee after taking notice of the incident by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. It is learnt that the Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education secretary has suspended SZMC&H Principal Prof Dr Mubarak Ali and Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Rabbani after the incident. The Rahimyar Khan District Police Office sources said that the accused had been arrested and investigations were in progress.

TOBA TEK SINGH: On the call of the YDA, doctors observed a strike on Saturday at DHQ and other hospitals against the alleged attempt of rape on a lady doctor at DHQ Hospital

Rahimyar Khan. The doctors closed the OPD, which created problems for the patients. They also staged a demonstration outside the DHQ Hospital.