Usman Dar challenges Kh Asif’s victory

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar on Saturday challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif’s victory from NA-73, Sialkot 2 in July 25 polls.

Usman Dar filed a petition before the election tribunal of the Lahore High Court, accusing Asif of concealing assets and submitting unverified affidavits before the ECP.

Dar also questioned the polling process, saying the ballots of 53 polling stations were deposited to the returning officer the following day of the polling.

He said the victory margin of the respondent was very meagre and there should have been a recount.

The petitioner requested the tribunal to set aside the notification of Khawaj Asif’s victory and order the ECP to hold a fresh poll in the constituency.