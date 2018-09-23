Child abducted for ransom found dead

SIALKOT: A five-year-old boy, who was abducted for ransom from at Dadowali village couple of days ago, was found dead on Saturday.

Reportedly, Ahmed Riaz, son of Muhammad Riaz, was playing outside his house when some unidentified people abducted him.

Later, the accused demanded Rs 500,000 as ransom from the boy’s father for his release.

Riaz agreed to pay Rs 200,000 to the kidnappers. He also informed the police about the abduction of his son.

Later, the police arrested alleged kidnaper Ammaz, son of Amanat, after tracing him through his mobile phone. After interrogation, the police raided his house at Adda Begowala and found the body of the boy. The police have taken the body in custody for postmortem. It is learnt that the accused is a neighbor of the deceased. The police have registered a case.

Two brothers killed in accident: Two brothers were killed while their sister sustained injuries in an accident near Chahal village on Saturday. Shabbir and his children Esha, 8, Shoaib, 6, and Sami, 4, were on their by a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them on Badiana-Mautra Road.

As a result, Shoaib and Sami were killed on the spot while Esha sustained severe injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have impounded the tractor-trolley and started investigations.

Several held for pillion riding: Police have arrested more than 40 people from different parts of the district on charges of pillion riding.

City Pasroor police arrested accused Bilal, Baber, Awais, Gulfam, Talha, Ali Hussain, Baber and Amanullah. Qila Kalerwala police arrested accused Qasim, Usman, Zeshan, Sheheryar, Usama and Muneeb. Sabzpir police arrested accused Ahsan and Zahid Mehmud. Phalora police detained accused Hussain, Jawad, Tassawar, Umer, Shehbaz, Ashfaq, Kabeer, Usama, Nafees, Ghulam Mustafa, M Usman, Usman, Adil and Subhan.

Badiana police nabbed accused Safeer, Adeeb, Abdul Rehman, Waqas, Amir Jamil and Qasim Jamil. Sadar Pasroor police arrested accsed Abdul Wahab and Ameer Hamza. Satrah police arrested accused Mudassar, Hamza, Iqbal, Ali Raza, Naeem and Sajid. The police booked them and confiscated their motorcycles.

BOY ASSAULTED: A boy of nine year old was assaulted sexually on Saturday. According to police, accused Sahil Tariq assaulted sexually Khurram, son of Shafaqat Ali in Kot Bagrian village in the limits of cantonment police. The police have registered a case against the accused.