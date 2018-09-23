Indian PM Modi faces calls for resignation over French jet deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI/PARIS: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced calls for his resignation over allegations of corruption in a military jet deal with France after former French president Francois Hollande was quoted as saying New Delhi had influenced the choice of a local partner. Indian political parties have been gunning for Modi over the 2016 purchase of 36 Rafale planes from Dassault Aviation estimated to be worth $8.7 billion, saying he had overpaid for the planes and had not been transparent.
