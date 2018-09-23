Sun September 23, 2018
National

MWB
M Waqar Bhatti
September 23, 2018

Mercury rises to 41°C due to absence of sea breeze

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi experienced a hot and dry day on Saturday after mercury surged to 41 degree Celsius as sea breeze stopped blowing under the influence of a low air pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal.

“There is no heat wave in the city but temperatures increased due to the suspension of sea breeze. This is a temporary suspension and temperature is likely to drop in Karachi by Monday,” Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi Director Abdur Rashid told The News.

According to the met office director, a low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal a few days back interfered in the wind direction of Karachi after it moved towards central India.

The low pressure caused a brief suspension in sea breeze towards Karachi, due to which temperature reached 41 degree Celsius as dry winds coming to the city from north-westerly direction could not be tempered by the sea breeze.

“Fortunately, humidity remained low on Saturday due to which heat index [a measure of how heat feels] remained low,” Rashid said, adding that temperatures will drop today (Sunday) and will be in the range of 37-39 degree Celsius.

The met office director also predicted that hot weather in the city will be normalised on Monday and temperatures would be in the range of 32-34 degree Celsius. According to official data, the highest temperature recorded in the city in the month of September is 42.8 degree Celsius which was recorded on 30th September 1951. The met office director also negated any possibility of heat wave in the city during coming weeks.

