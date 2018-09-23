PM visits Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Sunday on a day-long visit.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar. The members of the provincial cabinet will also call on the prime minister, PTI central media department said in a press release.

Besides, the prime minister is scheduled to meet members of the Provincial Assembly and the leaders of local chapter of his party.