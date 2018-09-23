Child shot dead by unidentified people

TOBA TEK SINGH: A three-year-old child was shot dead at Gojra on Saturday.

Noman Masih of Sardar Colony was playing outside his house when unidentified accused shot him dead. Police are investigating.

MC chairman resigns: Municipal Committee chairman Ghulam Nabi Mithu resigned from his office on Saturday. Addressing a press conference in the presence of PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad and Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, Ghulam Nabi said that he was resigning due to his person reasons. Ch Ashfaq told that PTI councillor Shahzad would be elected as new chairman.