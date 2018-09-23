Sun September 23, 2018
mahboob ali yousafzai
September 23, 2018

Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat on the verge of closure

MINGORA: Established in May 2016, the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat is on the verge of closure due to lack of funds, according to relevant officials.

The hospital was built by Punjab Trust Hospital at the cost of Rs800 million. For the first two years, the operational expenses were borne by Punjab Trust Hospital (PTH). However, the trust is no more interested to provide the operational cost, halting health facilities to the poor patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Dr Muhammad Ayub told this scribe that after the inauguration of the hospital in 2016, patients from across KP used to come for treatment where they were being provided free health facilities including dialyses.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also donated his salary to the hospital. “From January till today, we have not received a single penny both from PTH and provincial government, which has put the hospital in financial constraints. We have held several meetings with the PTH officials and reminded them of its pledge of bearing the cost of staff salaries, medicines and maintenance and utility charges, but to no avail. We are unable to pay our utility bills and have received disconnection notices from Pesco, PTCL and SNGPL,” Dr Muhammad Ayub said.

He added that for dialyses, they need uninterrupted electricity. He said that they were using generator facility that cost Rs30,000 for 24 hours. He said that for the purpose, they used to collect Zakat and charity from philanthropists of the area, but how long could they continue it. A senior doctor and neurologist Dr Rahmat Ali said that the hospital has 14 dialyses machines, though PTH had pledged to provide 28 machines. “The numbers of patients are increasing day by day, and unfortunately due to less number of machines, we are not able to provide facilities to all patients who come here,” Dr Rahmat Ali said. A 30-year-old dialysis patient, Ahmad Ali, told The News that in the past, all the treatment was free. “But now he needed at least four dialyses a month, which costs Rs16000, and he was unable to pay the expenses. I go to mosques and ask the elders for help to pay my medicines bills,” Ahmad Ali said.

Sources said that PTH had agreed it would provide the operational cost of the hospital for three years prior to its handover to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department. They said that the PTH representatives later argued that it was a trust and could not run a hospital owned by the provincial government.

The sources said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government had the opinion that until 32 kanals land of the hospital is transferred to the provincial government, they were unable to provide funds for the operationalisation of the hospital.

The hospital has been functional since its launch under the KP Health Department, which had provided it with 287 staffers, including specialists, doctors, nurses, paramedics and class-IV employees.

