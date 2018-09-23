News of Nawaz meetings false: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakisatn Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the news associated with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif meetings with party leaders for upcoming by-polls or any other issues are false.

In a statement on Saturday, she said that Nawaz Sharif was not engaging in any political activity or meetings for now.

The media should respect the fact that Nawaz and his family are going through a difficult time as they are grieving over the irreparable loss of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, she said.

She added that for the convenience and authenticity of the news, it should be made clear that information regarding any meeting or political statement would be issued by the PML-N central spokesperson only.