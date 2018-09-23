Anti-polio drive begins in Punjab cities

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Saturday inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at Pashtoon locality near railway Phatak Chak 209/RB Jaranwala Road.

The commissioner urged parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign for the complete eradication of polio virus from the country. He said some 1.354 million children would be administered the anti-polio drops in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Ahmed Fawad, Director Health Services Dr Riaz Chadhar, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Mushtaq Sipra, Dr Muhammad Asif Shahzad, Dr Bilal Ahmad and other doctors were also present. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad directed the Health Department officers to achieve 100 per cent target in the anti-polio drive. He said that he himself would monitor the anti-polio campaign on daily basis. District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Asif Shehzad said all necessary arrangements were made for the success of the drive. He said 3,234 polio teams would administer anti-polio drops to children under the age of five.

GUJRANWALA: An anti-polio drive is being launched in Gujranwala from Monday. The Health Department teams would visit door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children. The teams will be accompanied by police personnel. The health authorities urged parents to allow anti-polio drops to their children to save them from the lifelong disability.

BUREWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ali Kathia Saturday inaugurated anti-polio campaign in Vehari district. During the drive some 1,321 polio workers teams would administer anti-polio drops to children under the age of five years. District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Arshad Malik and Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Farooq Ahmad were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia asked the departments concerned to provide every possible facility to the teams of anti-polio drive.

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Nazir Saturday inaugurated anti-polio drive at the DHQ Hospital, Okara. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khurram Shahzad the CEO Health, the District Health Officer and MS of the DHQ Hospital, representatives of NGOs and citizens were present on the occasion. The DC administered anti-polio drops to children. CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed detailed measures taken to accomplish the drive.