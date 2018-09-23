Geo TV launching mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

KARACHI: Geo TV is launching a mega serial 'Romeo weds Heer', from makers of mega serial 'Khaani'. Same team joined hand with Pakistan most popular couple Feroz Khan and Sana Javed.

Previously, Geo TV's mega blockbuster serial 'Khaani' was produced by the same team and received great applaud from fans & viewers across the globe & broke all records on TV & digital with a phenomenal success ratio. 'Romeo weds Heer'- the latest 7th Sky Production is just what we were waiting for!

After giving us the blockbuster drama serial Khaani, ace producer Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are bringing the favorite couple Feroz Khan and Sana Javed back in 'Romeo weds Heer'. Directed by the renowned director Anjum Shehzad who is known for his commendable work in 'Khaani' and written by legendary writer Muhammad Younis Butt who has penned the famous satirical show 'Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain', 'Romeo Weds Heer' is a romantic comedy that is for the masses. 7th Sky Entertainment presents Feroz Khan and Sana Javed in a complete new avatar. The first look of the serial unveiled by the production house, features the title track of 'Romeo weds Heer', sung by the renowned singers Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bhagga, and the colorful music video for the track has been choreographed by Wahab Shah. The track is full of fun and entertainment and the screen chemistry of Feroz & Sana in the dance number is amazing. The dance number of 'Romeo weds Heer' has made the audience glued to the screen. The mega serial is slated to go on air in October 2018 on Geo Entertainment.