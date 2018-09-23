Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dialogue not war is course to peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Responding to Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat's statement, the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan is a peace loving country and has played unparalleled role as the force of peace in the region.

“We are on a positive trajectory of peace and stability after having gone through efforts over the last two decades. We understand value of peace and shall not allow it to be reversed,” said DG ISPR. Rejecting allegations of mutilating body of Indian BSF soldier he said: “We are professional force and can never undertake such nonprofessional action against any soldier. “We believe in coexistence and peace, however any misadventure shall be effectively responded”, DG ISPR said. “War is never a solution to any problem. Pakistan has always positively responded to all peace initiatives. It’s India which backs out from dialogue. For peace dialogue is the best course. This we always offer from position of strength not weakness,” DG ISPR said.

“As stated by government, Indian government is under criticism internally from opposition on various corruption scams and failure of economic agenda. Such statements are attempts to divert domestic narrative towards Pakistan,” the DG ISPR referred while commenting on Indian war mongering.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report