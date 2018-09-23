Sun September 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Punjab decides to establish body to control pollution

Lahore: The Punjab government has decided, in principle, to set up the Punjab Clean Air Commission to control pollution and smog.

Committees have been established at the tehsil and district level for monitoring the measures to control environmental pollution. The recommendations and proposals given by various government departments to prevent smog and pollution were discussed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The meeting was told that brick kilns would remain closed according to the court orders from October 20 to December 31. The ban on the burning of residue of crops would be imposed across Punjab from October 1. It was decided to evolve effective and people-friendly strategy for the closure of two-stroke engines, motorcycle-rickshaws and smoke-emitting vehicles. A campaign on the social media would be launched to create awareness about the damage caused to environment by the burning of solid waste. A comprehensive mass media campaign would be designed to create awareness among the people about the prevention of smog.

The chief minister directed that air monitoring equipment be repaired immediately and said that air quality system in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Rahimyar Khan and Faisalabad be made functional immediately.

He said smog badly disrupted the daily life, therefore, a sustainable policy to prevent it be devised.

