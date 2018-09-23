‘Government lacks ability to address challenges’

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government was like a rudderless ship as it lacked direction.

Addressing a public meeting in Shabqadar tehsil here, he said the federal government had completed its 30 days in power, but it could not come up with tangible steps to steer the country out of the prevailing morass.

“It seems the government is not focused which shows its inexperience to deal with challenges,” he added.

About the controversy that generated after the phone call of US secretary of state to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aftab Sherpao said the federal government was unprepared to safeguard Pakistan’s interests at the international level.

“The PTI government has been exposed as it could not handle the situation that emerged after the US government released the transcript of the phone call,” he pointed out, adding that it embarrassed the country at the international level.

The QWP leader said that any move seeking to roll back the 18th Constitutional Amendment would be resisted and nobody would be allowed to deprive the smaller units of the federation of their due rights.

“The 18th Amendment to the Constitution was made after years of hard work and struggle and those dreaming to undo it will bite the dust,” he vowed.

He said the federal government should have taken more steps to remove the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces instead of usurping their rights.

Aftab Sherpao said the issues facing the Pakhtuns had been put on the backburner. He said it was the QWP that conducted the feasibility study of the Mohmand dam (Munda dam), adding that those taking credit for it should remember this fact.

He said the government burdened the poor by introducing indirect taxation in the so-called mini-budget. “Regressive taxation always hits the poor and benefits the rich,” he pointed out.

The QWP leader said the PTI leaders had claimed to have policies to address the problems facing the country, but it seemed the government made an announcement but then backtracked on it afterwards.