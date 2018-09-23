Minister pays another surprise visit to PIMS

Islamabad: National Health Services and Regulation minister Aamer Mehmood Kayani paid a surprise visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday after receiving a telephonic complaint from a patient about delayed care at the dialysis centre.

It's the fifth surprise visit of the minister to the hospital, the largest government one in the federal capital, since he assumed the office last month.

The minister asked PIMS Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood about the issue and learned that the influx of patients from the city's periphery and the country's other areas and that, too, without being referred by and large was to blame.

While ordering measures for the easing of the patients' misery, he said the government had planned to develop and upgrade health centres on the outskirts of major cities to ensure care for patients on their doorstep.

The minister said efforts were under way to upgrade the healthcare system in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PIMS chief called for the introduction of a proper patient referral system at the hospital and said patients should be treated in the health centres of own areas and that only the people, whose treatment wasn't possible there, should be referred to it and that, too, after prior intimation.

He said the referral system would ensure the local hospitals into model ones as desired by the minister to the benefit of local residents.

Dr Raja Amjad said many patients referred by hospitals of other cities Pakistan were inconvenienced at the PIMS due to a lack of mutual coordination and thus, adversely affecting the overall patent care.