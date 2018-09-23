Foreigners not be given nationality, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah maintained that the Central government had sold the things and now the governance should be given priority.

He said that foreigners should not be given Pakistani nationality. He reiterated his stance that the metropolis needs an additional 1,200 cusecs for the K-IV Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme. Syed Murad Ali Shah has vowed to convince the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to approve his provincial government’s request. The chief executive presided over a pre-CCI meeting at the CM House on Saturday to review the agenda and his administration’s decisions for the council’s meeting to be held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair on Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad. The meeting at the CM House was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Law Secretary Raheem Soomro and other relevant officers. A day earlier, appreciating the performance of the police, Rangers and intelligence agencies, CM Shah said that well-coordinated efforts of the law enforcement and other agencies ensured that Ashura was observed peacefully.