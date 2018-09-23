Police raid Maldives opposition HQ ahead of vote

COLOMBO: Maldivian police raided the opposition campaign headquarters on Saturday, the opposition said, on the eve of Sunday´s presidential election that international monitors fear will be rigged.

Police stormed the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) office in Male during the afternoon without a warrant and carried out a search, the party said in a statement. For their part, police said in a brief statement that they acted to prevent "illegal activities."

An MDP official outside the building said party workers were prevented from going in to the campaign headquarters, but no arrests had been made.

Campaigning came to an end at 6:00 pm (1300 GMT) and any canvassing after the deadline is a criminal offence. The police action followed a street rally by MDP supporters carrying yellow flags of the party. President Abdulla Yameen´s supporters also took to the streets in another part of the small capital city.

Earlier in the day, the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) said the political environment in the tourist paradise was heavily tipped in favour of Yameen and they did not expect a fair contest. "The ANFREL denounces recent developments... which ensure that the upcoming presidential election of September 23 cannot be considered free and fair," the group said in a statement.

It said it was recognised by the Maldivian Elections Commission and given accreditation to monitor the voting, but that its staff were denied visas to enter the country. A number of international journalists have also been denied permission to cover the polls.