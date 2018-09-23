Kenya lifts ban on lesbian film

NAIROBI: A Kenyan judge temporarily lifted a ban on an acclaimed film portraying a lesbian relationship on Friday, making it eligible to be entered for a Foreign Language Oscar, delighting the film makers but angering the censor.

"Rafiki", "Friend" in Swahili, premiered at Cannes, the first Kenyan film to be selected by the prestigious festival. Hailed by critics as a "sweet" romance about two young women who live in the same Nairobi housing estate, it was banned at home on the grounds that it promotes homosexuality.