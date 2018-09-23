Sun September 23, 2018
Islamabad

September 23, 2018

Pakistan, US should rebuild economic relations: FPCCI

Islamabad : The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said that Pakistan’s partnership with China is not against any other country and it does not impede relations and alliances with other countries.

Pakistan and the US need to come closer by offering better business incentives to the individuals and companies as both countries need each other, it said.

President of the FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said this while talking to the businessmen after inking an MOU with Jeff Mark, President Greater New York Chamber of Commerce for increased economic cooperation at New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.

Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail, Vice Presidents FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik and Ch. Shafique Anjum, President Mohmand Chamber Qaiser Khan,

President Charsadda Chamber Sikandar Khan, Arsalan Khokar, and commercial counselor Mr. Irfan were also present on that occasion.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that the decision makers of two countries must allow expanded market access and promote a business-friendly environment for companies and individuals, he added.

He noted that our ties have suffered due and there is a need for both sides to understand each other’s interests and reservations to rebuild economic cooperation.

Pakistan is reducing economic dependence on other countries for which improved trade relations will all the countries including the US and India is imperative, he added.

The FPCCI President said that the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation is essential to achieve shared goals for which a broad-based relationship with stronger collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, economic growth, and energy security is needed.

Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain said that the time is ripe for Washington to improve ties with Pakistan and cooperate in the construction of dams to help overcome energy crisis as policy of punishing allies will not help it achieve the objectives.

The US businessmen should also invest in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, livestock and other sectors as increased economic engagement will benefit both sides, he said.

