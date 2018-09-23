Online food orders trend reaches new heights in Islamabad

Islamabad : Restaurants’ online food delivery orders through mobile phones and Internet has become very popular all over the country including in the federal capital as leaving the house to buy food from shops becomes even harder for lazy youngsters.

The trend of online food delivery orders has changed the mindset of customers specially teenagers.

Different food chains are trying to push their services through social media sites by offering special meals with affordable prices.

According to citizens, online food services have mealtime deals in the offering especially to gratifying students and the working class.

These discounted midday, lunch time, brunch-time, afternoon deals grab their attention and satisfy their appetite at workplace or in universities.

Abeer Fatima said, “A number of food ordering apps are guiding the foodies to the best restaurants of the city with their database. Like Google, these apps find restaurants around you with the price range you indicate giving you a fair idea for making a choice.”

Zeba Noman said people are always tempted by discount offers and look for maximum savings and online food services are always curating discounted food deals from top restaurants in the town. “It makes quality food from famous restaurants affordable and budget friendly for all and sundry,” she added.

An owner of fast food restaurant Nadeem Baber said, “The food order with discounted rates are more convenient , reliable, hassle free and cheaper comparatively as it gives them a wide range of expediency and options to choose from.

“My kids and I love online food service as food on click providing best opportunity to get food on our door steps,” said a workingwoman, Misha Ali.

“All the cities showed the rising trend, but the statistical results showed that Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad are on the top of the list. In the year 2017-18,” he added.

Another online seller said citizens are now using services to order food even on birthday parties they ordered theme based cakes and cupcakes on discount offers. “In short, the Internet has penetrated into our lives and everything is at our fingertips now. As a result, we as consumers are benefiting and the e-commerce business is thriving,” he highlighted.