Sun September 23, 2018
Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
September 23, 2018

Another 19 tested positive for dengue

Rawalpindi : As many as 19 patients have been tested positive for dengue fever at the two allied hospitals in town in last one week taking the total number of confirmed patients so far registered this year at Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital to 62.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that in last 24 hours, the HFH confirmed a total of four patients positive for dengue fever while the other two teaching hospitals including Benazir Bhutto Hospital and DHQ Hospital did not receive any confirmed patient of the infection.

In last one week, the HFH tested a total of 16 patients positive for dengue fever while three confirmed patients of dengue fever were registered at the DHQ Hospital.

To date, the HFH received a total of 57 confirmed patients of dengue fever while as many as 17 patients including three confirmed patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the hospital on Saturday morning. The HFH is waiting for final results in a total of 14 cases while four patients have been tested negative for dengue fever at the HFH in last 24 hours.

The DHQ Hospital has tested a total of five patients positive for dengue fever so far of which one died of the infection. The DHQ Hospital has registered a total of 24 patients as probable cases of dengue fever while the HFH has so far registered 514 probable cases of the infection.

It is important that Department of Infectious Diseases at the HFH has admitted a total of 516 probable patients of dengue fever this year of which 499 have already been discharged after achieving complete cure.

The trend of dengue fever patients reporting at the HFH at the time does not hint at an outbreak because the patients are being reported from scattered areas of the region including federal capital, AJK, Rawalpindi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwah, said Head of DID at HFH Professor Muhammad Mujeeb Khan while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the number of patients is on the rise however the situation is well under control at the time.

