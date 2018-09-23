Sun September 23, 2018
World

AFP
September 23, 2018

Iran will defeat Trump just like it did Saddam: Rouhani

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump will fail in his confrontation with Iran, just like Iraq´s Saddam Hussein, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, referring to the war between the two Middle Eastern powers and vowing that Tehran will not abandon its missiles.

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States after Trump withdrew from a landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month.

As Rouhani spoke, Iran began displaying its naval power in the Gulf during annual parades in the capital Tehran and the port of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf marking the start of the country’s 1980-88 war with Iraq. Iran has suggested in recent weeks that it could take military action in the Gulf to block other countries’ oil exports in retaliation for US sanctions intended to halt its sales of crude. Washington maintains a fleet in the Gulf that protects oil shipping routes. “The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein,” Rouhani said in a speech carried live by state television. “Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons . . . including its missiles that make America so angry,” Rouhani said. State media said about 600 vessels took part in the Gulf naval drill on Saturday, a day after Iran held aerial exercises in the waterway, vowing that a “pounding reply” awaited the country´s enemies.

Trump administration destabilises global peace: Iran´s foreign minister tweeted on Friday that the administration of US President Donald Trump was a threat to the Middle East and to the global community. “It is true that there is a real threat to our region and to international peace and security: that threat is the Trump administration´s sense of entitlement to destabilise the world along with rogue accomplices in our region,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said. “The US must start acting like a normal state.”

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States after Trump withdrew from a landmark multi-lateral nuclear deal in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month. Separately, Iran´s foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday that Iran has not requested a meeting with Trump, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). A foreign news agency reported that Iran requested such a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly which began this week, citing US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, according to IRNA. IRNA did not identify the foreign news agency. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to address the General Assembly next week, according to Iranian state media. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has never put forth a request for a meeting with Trump,” Qassemi said.

