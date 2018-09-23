Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

World

AFP
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

German coalition’s future at stake as parties try to resolve spymaster affair

BERLIN: The fate of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s unwieldy six-month-old government is hanging in the balance as the three coalition parties seek again this weekend to resolve their dispute over Germany’s scandal-tainted spymaster.

The coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to transfer spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen to the interior ministry following accusations that he harbored far-right views after he questioned the authenticity of video footage showing radicals hounding migrants in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

But the compromise deal, which would put Maassen in a better paid job, unraveled on Friday when Andrea Nahles - leader of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Merkel’s conservative-led coalition - said it was a mistake.

Merkel and her Bavarian ally Horst Seehofer agreed to review the deal and the chancellor said the three party leaders wanted to find a sustainable solution this weekend.

A source from one of the parties told Reuters no meeting was planned for Saturday.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, general secretary of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), wrote to party members to say the CDU thought the planned talks should be used “to clarify whether all coalition partners can continue to unite together behind the common mission”.

She said there must no longer be any doubt about whether the governing parties were able and willing to tackle the issues that mattered to people.

Former SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel told magazine Der Spiegel: “If the grand coalition doesn’t manage to do what the people expect of it - namely stability and an ability to act - it has lost its raison d’etre.”

Kevin Kuehnert, who leads the SPD’s youth wing and campaigned against the formation of the ‘grand coalition’, told newspaper Die Welt that the deal was incomprehensible for many Germans and was undermining trust.

“The coalition should not be maintained at any price,” he said. He also suggested the coalition would not last until this legislative period ends in 2021.

Nahles had been widely criticized by SPD members for agreeing to the deal, with some calling for the party to quit the coalition. Some members praised her on Saturday for admitting the mistake and seeking to correct it.

Polls published this week showed 72 percent of voters had less confidence in the government and almost half of Germans were in favor of a new election, reflecting discontent with the handling of the Maassen affair.

Support for Merkel’s conservative bloc - made up of her CDU and Seehofer’s Christian Social Union (CSU) - slumped to a new low of 28 percent, a poll showed on Friday, while the far-right Alternative for Germany - which backed Maassen - hit a record high of 18 percent, ahead of the SPD on 17 percent.

Christian Lindner, leader of the opposition Free Democrats, said on Twitter late on Friday that revisiting the Maassen deal would result in the coalition breaking up or costing at least Seehofer or Nahles their job.

Senior German conservative Volker Bouffier told the Funke group of newspapers that the coalition could only continue if all partners realized they needed to stop arguing.

The ‘grand coalition’ only took office in March, almost six months after an election, due to the lack of other viable governing options. It got off to a bumpy start, with Merkel only managing two months ago to end a painful row with the CSU over immigration.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report