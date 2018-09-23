Indian bishop refused bail in nun rape case

NEW DELHI: An Indian bishop accused of raping a nun was refused bail Saturday, and ordered to remain in police custody to face questioning in a case that has triggered outrage among clergy.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal was arrested in southern Kerala state on Friday after Pope Francis relieved him from duty over the scandal that has sparked days of angry protests by clergy over police inaction. Mulakkal, who heads the Roman Catholic diocese of Jalandhar in the northern state of Punjab, is accused of raping the nun 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun, who has not been named, first accused Mulakkal in June but police only started formal questioning this month as fury over the case mounted. Police asked for more time on Saturday to question the 52-year-old, who has denied the accusations. In its submission to the court in Kerala, police said Mulakkal had illegally confined the victim in a guesthouse and subjected her “to rape and unnatural sex,” the Times of India reported.