Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

World

AFP
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dozens of ex-graft convicts to run in Indonesia elections

JAKARTA: Dozens of Indonesians who served jail time for corruption are set to run for public office, the country´s electoral agency said Friday, as the world´s largest Muslim-majority nation kicks off campaigning at the weekend.

The ex-convicts are among more than 8,000 people vying for seats in parliament and regional councils with 186 million registered voters eligible to cast a ballot in national polls on April 17.

Election campaigning starts Sunday. Indonesia is riddled with corruption at all levels of society and its House of Representatives is widely viewed as one of its most graft-riddled institutions.

However, the Supreme Court ruled last week that 38 people previously convicted of graft could run for office, despite their criminal records. The decision came after Indonesia´s electoral agency tried to block their eligibility. “We were actually against this, but since the Supreme Court gave them the green light to run, there´s nothing we can do,” General Elections Commission head Arief Budiman told AFP on Friday.

Voters must have access to details of candidates´ criminal records so they can make an informed decision, said Titi Anggraini, executive director of pro-democracy group Perludem. “The election commission should be transparent — upload the candidate´s life history on their website so everybody knows. But so far they haven´t done this,” she said.

In July, Tommy Suharto, the youngest son of late Indonesian dictator Suharto, said that he planned to run for a seat in parliament, despite being convicted in 2002 of ordering the assassination of a Supreme Court judge who convicted him of corruption. And ex-parliamentary speaker Setya Novanto was jailed this year for taking millions of dollars in kickbacks and bribes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report