Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

AB
Asher Butt
September 23, 2018

LRC returns to high distance races

LAHORE: The Lahore Race Club (LRC) has returned to its high distance races and with that each race going to be staged will be of the minimum distance of 1000 metres.

So on Sunday there will be six races of class VII but of various divisions scheduled to be held at the Lahore Race Club with the last two being of 1100 metres distance.

The first race of High Again Plate Class-VII and Division-V of 1000 Meters Distance with 10 participants have favourite Miss Ravi Road for win and fluke is expected from Alex. Others in the races are Malik Di Rani, Head Line, Jungle Da Master, Aye Rukhsar, Fakhta, Ramak Queen, Jil Prince, Public Fancy.

The second race of Division-V B with 14 entries has favourite Mozrat for win, Anmole One for place and fluke is expected from Prince of Dubai. Others are Silent Warrior, King Queen, Crazy Cat Lady, Leeza Princess, Free My Heart, Killing Eyes, Dance of Life, Meri Sahiba, Neel Kanwal, Da Vinci, Sonay Ki Chirya.

The third race of Division-IV&V with 17 has Kahkashan as favourite, Baa Aytbar for place and fluke is expected from Mastan Queen while others in the run are Khan Jan, Hypper Traper, Lady Niba, Music Boy, Khan Jee, On The Spot Win, New Pari, Turab Prince, Bright Life, Sweet Miracle, Lovey Dovey, Hide Out, Big Easy, Mehmoor Princess.

The fourth race of Division-III and IV have 13 participants with Dil De Ruba being favouirte, Neeli The Great for place and fluke may come from Buzkushi. The others in the race are Sohna Lal, Tyson Love, Marshal, Uzair Prince, Moazzam Prince, Baa Wafa, Roop Di Rani, Poma Love, Sarai Norang, Race Da Prince.

The fifth race in Division-I with seven contestants have favourite in Alizeh’s Star, Candle for place and fluke from Sky Link while other in the run includes Vegas, Cat’s Eye, Don’t Stop Me, Abdullah Princess.

The sixth race of Division-II and III have 15 entries with Helena being favourite for win, Moon Soon for place and Piyara Sayeen may surprise. Other are Fancy Boy, Aaban Prince, Aie Desert, Merry Dance, Dance And Dance, Sharapova, Naveed Choice, Neeli De Malika, Racing Queen, One Man Show, Sheba, Safdar Princess.

