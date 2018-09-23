Porte out of cycling worlds

PARIS: Richie Porte on Saturday became the latest top rider to withdraw from next week’s World Cycling Championships in Austria, the Australian citing a lack of training following a respiratory infection picked up on the Tour of Spain.

“I’m really disappointed to miss the road race,” the 33-year-old said.

“It was a big goal for me at the end of the season and I had been training and racing with the road race in mind.

“However, recent illness means my preparation has been far from ideal and for a race of this difficulty, with more than 4,600 metres of climbing, you need to have the best preparation possible to be up there.”

Porte added: “Within the Cycling Australia team, we have decided that it is in the team’s best interests if my place goes to someone else. I wish the whole Aussie team the best and will be cheering them on from home.”

Dr Max Testa, Porte’s doctor with the BMC Racing Team, said the cyclist had developed an “upper respiratory infection towards the end of the Vuelta a Espana which has required him to take antibiotics and stop training”.