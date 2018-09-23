Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 23, 2018

Red Sox script 105th victory

LOS ANGELES: Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-Wei hit his first major league homer as the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-5 on Friday to equal a franchise record with their 105th victory.

The AL East champion Red Sox (105-49) matched the franchise mark set in 1912.

The Red Sox’s magic number to have home-field advantage in the Major League Baseball playoffs was reduced to one. Boston pitcher Chris Sale fanned seven batters in 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in his third start back from the disabled list. The Red Sox used nine pitchers against Cleveland. Matt Barnes (6-3) pitched a scoreless sixth and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 42nd save.

