Jemimah fifty powers India to 2-0 lead

COLOMBO: Jemimah Rodrigues’s half-century powered India to a five-wicket win in the 3rd T20I and helped the visitors take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Following up on the brisk 36 in the first game, another quickfire knock - 40-ball 57 - by the teenager helped India chase down the 132-run target with 10 balls to spare at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground on Saturday.

Both the teams came in with unchanged sides from the one that had lined-up for the washed out second game. Yet again, put into bat, Sri Lanka stuttered early with Yasoda Mendis falling for the third time in as many games to Arundhati Reddy. The mantle of carrying Sri Lanka’s batting again fell on the shoulders of skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who got off to a start again but failed to make it big.

Against a spin heavy attack of India, Sri Lankans found it tough to score boundaries at ease and consumed as many as 20 dot balls in the Powerplay. Athapaththu hit the odd boundary every now and then, including a four and a six off Reddy’s third over but the spinners had largely managed to keep the proceedings tight from the other end. Sri Lanka hadn’t blazed away, but had managed a steady start with 50 runs for 2 wickets in the first nine overs, a platform they needed to accelerate from in the death. But with Athapaththu falling to Poonam Yadav in the 10th over, Sri Lanka were again left needing with doing the damage control. Nonetheless, Shashikala Siriwardene kept pressing for quick runs, tonking Radha Yadav for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 131/8 in 20 overs (Shashikala Siriwardene 35, Nilakshi de Silva 31; Harmanpreet Kaur 2-3, Arundhati Reddy 2-19)lost to India 132/5 in 18.2 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 57, Harmanpreet Kaur 24; Chamari Athapaththu 2-29) by 5 wickets.