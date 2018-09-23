Ibisevic double fires Hertha top of Bundesliga

BERLIN: Hertha Berlin leapfrogged Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday as captain Vedad Ibisevic scored twice in a 4-2 home win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

With Bayern playing later at Schalke, Hertha seized their chance to go top with a convincing come-back win at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

After Gladbach’s Belgium midfielder Thorgan Hazard netted a 29th-minute penalty — his seventh goal in ten games against Hertha — Berlin roared back.

Ibisevic headed home his first goal a minute after Hazard had struck, before Austria midfielder Valentino Lazaro scored with another header on 34 minutes to make it 2-1 at the break.

Salomon Kalou then provided the final pass for his forward partner Ibisevic to slot home Berlin’s third goal mid-way through the second half.

New signing Alassane Plea gave Gladbach hope with 23 minutes to go before Ondrej Duda scored Hertha’s fourth goal by tapping home a great cross from Dutch winger Javairo Dilrosun to delight the 52,000-strong home crowd.

The next visitors to Hertha’s Olympic Stadium are Niko Kovac’s Bayern on Friday.

- Pulisic rescues Dortmund -

US international Christian Pulisic again rescued Borussia Dortmund, who had been reduced to 10 men, with a late goal to equalise in a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim.

The home team took the lead just before the break when their Brazilian forward Joelinton pounced on a mistake by Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo.

Dortmund’s defence was in all sorts of trouble and only the video assistant referee spotting a marginal offside, when Ermin Bicakcic headed into the net five minutes after the break, denied Hoffenheim a second goal.

Frenchman Diallo capped a bad day at the office when he was sent off on 76 minutes for bringing down Andrej Kramaric, who was through on goal.

Having scored the winner at Brugge on his 20th birthday on Tuesday in the Champions League, Pulisic again rescued Dortmund when he equalised six minutes from time, converting a Marco Reus cross.

Elsewhere, Everton misfit Davy Klaassen scored his second goal in as many Bundesliga games in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 win over Augsburg to keep his side unbeaten.

The Dutch playmaker, who cost Bremen 14 million euros ($16.3m) from Everton in July, profited 15 minutes from time after Augsburg goalkeeper let the ball roll through his legs from a cross and Klaassen tapped home the winner. Korean midfielder Koo Ja-Cheol and Philipp Max had pulled Augsburg level after Max Kruse and Maximilian Eggestein had put Werder 2-0 with early goals.

An Anton Waldemar own goal and a late second from Toerles Knoell sealed Nuremberg’s 2-0 win at Hanover 96.

Germany striker Nils Petersen scored at the second attempt, heading home a parried first-half penalty, as Freiburg sealed a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Mitrovic strikes late to rescue Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic rescued Fulham as the Serbia striker’s late goal secured a 1-1 draw and denied Watford a fifth Premier League win from six games on Saturday.

Mitrovic netted his fifth goal of the season with just 12 minutes remaining at Craven Cottage after Andre Gray had put Watford ahead in the second minute.

It was a sweet moment for Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic, who was facing his former club for the first time since leaving Vicarage Road in 2015 just months after leading them to Premier League promotion. Watford have been the league’s surprise package so far and they made a flying start again when Gray collected Will Hughes’ through-ball and slotted his third goal of the season past Marcus Bettinelli.

It was an open start to the game and the hosts almost drew level when Luciano Vietto raced on to Andre Schurrle’s pass, only to be denied by goalkeeper Ben Foster and curl a follow-up effort narrowly wide. Gray should have doubled his tally when he fired straight at Bettinelli after Alfie Mawson made a mess of a long ball forward.

Fulham could have been down to 10 men in the 32nd minute when Timothy Fosu-Mensah escaped with only a yellow card following a dangerous, studs-up challenge on Troy Deeney.