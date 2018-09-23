Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 23, 2018

Share

Parma taste back-to-back Serie A wins

MILAN: Former Arsenal winger Gervinho scored a stunning goal as Parma beat Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday to secure back-to-back wins after they shocked Inter Milan at the San Siro last weekend.

Ivory Coast international Gervinho scored the second goal two minutes after the break, picking up the ball just outside his own penalty area, and making a spectacular 50-metre dash, zigzagging past three Cagliari defenders and unleashing a shot that bounced off the post and into the net for his second Serie A goal this season.

The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Roma player returned to Serie A last month after leaving the Italian capital for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune in January 2016.

Roberto Inglese scored the opener after 20 minutes as the ball bounced off Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno’s chest and Inglese’s face before landing in the net, after the on-loan Napoli player had an earlier effort ruled offside.

Gervinho was substituted five minutes from time to a standing ovation at the Stadio Tardini, as Parma move up to seventh following their first Serie A win at home since 2015.

Two-time UEFA Cup winners Parma were declared bankrupt and demoted to the amateur leagues in 2015, before back-to-back promotions saw them return to Serie A.

Latest News

