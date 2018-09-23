Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 23, 2018

Murray to play 2 tourneys in China

LONDON: Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will play two tournaments in China before bringing an end to his troubled campaign.

Murray said on Saturday that he will play in Shenzhen and Beijing, but the former world number one will miss the final two ATP events in Shanghai and Paris.

The Scot has struggled with a serious hip injury for more than 12 months and has hardly played in 2018.

Murray underwent surgery in January in a bid to get over the hip problem, but he pulled out of several tournaments, including Wimbledon, because he didn’t feel his body would stand up to the strain. Murray has only able to play one Grand Slam this year, losing in the US Open second round, and his ranking has plunged to 308 in the world.

But the 31-year-old hopes that, by adjusting his schedule, he will be in the best possible position to make a strong start to 2019. “I’m competing in Shenzen and next week in Beijing before calling an end to the year competitively. I’ll miss the last couple of tournaments of the year,” Murray said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Comments

