Walker hurt by Pochettino jibes

LONDON: Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he was stung by criticism from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after he left the north London club.

Walker joined City in July 2017 and has since won the Premier League title and League Cup with Pep Guardiola’s team, while Tottenham remain without a trophy under Pochettino.

Pochettino claimed in a book published last year that Walker wanted to leave Tottenham well before the move to City finally happened.

He also accused the England defender of forcing through the switch to the Etihad Stadium, saying it showed an “alarming lack of respect”.

But Walker, 28, has refuted Pochettino’s claims and hit back at his former manager for making details of their conversation public.