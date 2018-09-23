Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 23, 2018

Ferguson makes emotional return at United

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Alex Ferguson made an emotional return to Manchester United on Saturday for the first time since the club’s legendary former manager had emergency brain surgery.

Ferguson, who managed United for 27 years, was left fighting for his life after being rushed to hospital in May.

But the 76-year-old Scot has made a good recovery and a picture of Ferguson arriving at Old Trafford ahead of United’s Premier League clash with Wolves was posted on United’s official Twitter account on Saturday.

The picture’s caption read: “Welcome back to Old Trafford, Sir Alex.”

Ferguson’s return reached a crescendo when he arrived in the main stand six minutes before kick-off.

He received a thunderous 60-second standing ovation from both United and Wolves supporters.

Smiling broadly, Ferguson waved and applauded back at the fans, before clenching his fists in the salute that often passed as his goal celebration.

Ferguson, accompanied by his wife Cathy, took his seat in the United directors’ box as the applause continued. Ferguson, speaking to MUTV, admitted it was a big moment to be back at the stadium where one of the stands is named after him in recognition of his incredible achievements with United. “I’m really good. Obviously it’s been a long journey and I’m gradually making steps forward, doing what my son tells me and what the doctors tell me, so, yeah, I’m really good,” he said.

