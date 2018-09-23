HBL beat Lahore Whites by 17 runs

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) defeated Lahore Whites by 17 runs in the third round match of the Quaid-i-Azam One-day Cup 2018-19 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Having scored 317 for nine in 47 overs, HBL got the win on Duckworth Lewis method following overcast and low visibility. Salman Ali Agha managed 113 runs with Imran Farhat getting 69 runs, Salman Afridi and Abid Ali scoring 52 and 50 runs respectively. Qaiser had four wicket while Said and Irfan shared two wickets each.

Lahore in response got 298 for seven in 47 overs when they were given the target of 316 runs in 47 overs. Nauman Anwar’s 152 runs innings went in vain. Ali Rafique with 43 runs was another valuable contributor. Ammad Butt and Umar Gul had three and two wickets respectively.

Scores: HBL 317-9 in 47 overs: (Salman Ali Agha 113, 80 balls 13x4s, 2x6s, Imran Farhat 69, 50 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Salman Afridi 52, 77 balls, 7x4s, Abid Ali 50, 58 balls, 8x4s, Qaiser Ashraf 4-48, Saif-ur-Rehman 2-55, M Irfan 2-68)

Lahore Region White 298-7 in 47 overs: (Nauman Anwar 152, 111 balls, 15x4s, 8x6s, Ali Rafique 43, 47 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Zaid Alam 26, 18 balls, 1x4, 2x6s, Usman Sallahuddin 25, 45 balls, 1x4Anas Mahmood 23, 36 balls, Ammad Butt 3-35, Umar Gul 2-58)

(47 overs match revised score target 316 as per D/L method)

Result: HBL won by 17 runs as per D/L method

Toss: Lahore Region White

Umpires: Sultan Mahmood & M Sajid

Referee: Aziz-ur-Rehman

Scorer: Azhar Hussain.