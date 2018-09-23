CM monitors security steps

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar monitored the arrangements made for maintaining law and order during Ashura.

He kept informed about the arrangements made for the security of majalis and processions.

According to a spokesman, he kept a close eye on the law and order situation through continuous monitoring by means of latest technology. The chief minister remained in contact with all the relevant agencies and the district administration in the province so that the security plan devised for Ahura was implemented, the spokesman concluded.